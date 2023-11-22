Crematorium renamed after outrage in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Kendrapara municipality on Tuesday swiftly changed the crematorium’s name from ‘Brahmin Samsan’ to ‘Swargadwar’ in Hazaribagicha locality, a day after public criticism. A TNIE report ‘Brahmin Samsan’ draws ire of residents about the discriminatory practice and was published in these columns on Tuesday.

The Odisha Dalit Samaj had called on the additional district magistrate (ADM), Kendrapara, to intervene and ensure that the crematorium was accessible to all regardless of caste. Locals and Dalit leaders had expressed shock over the revelation that the civic body had been maintaining a crematorium exclusively for Brahmins.

ADM Nilu Mohapatra stated, “We directed the executive officer of the civic body to change the name of the crematorium and allow all people of Hindu community to perform the last rites of their kin.” Consequently, the civic body erased the name ‘Brahmin Samsan’ and replaced it with ‘Swargadwar.’

Executive officer of Kendrapara municipality Prafulla Chandra Biswal said all Hindu people are entitled to perform the last rites of their kin at the crematorium. “We will take legal action against persons who prevent anyone from cremating the bodies,” the EO asserted. The decision was hailed by the president of the district unit of Odisha Dalit Samaj Nagendra Jena.

Sources said, in the 1930 Record of Right, it was recorded as ‘Brahmin Samsan’ as some Brahmins donated their land for this crematorium. But after Independence, this cremation ground was acquired by the civic body.

