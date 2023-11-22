Four killed, 23 injured in road accidents in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/JAJPUR: Four persons including a minor were killed and at least 23 others suffered injuries in separate road mishaps on Tuesday. In the first incident, two persons died and 17 others were injured after the tractor in which they were travelling overturned near Tala Gurandi along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh (AP) border.

The deceased are Jagannath Bhuy an (45) and Dera Sabar (55), both of Gudipadar in Ganjam’s Patrapur block. Sources said around 31 people from Buratal and Tumba panchayats in Patrapur were on way to Chikiti to attend a protest meet called by BJP in the tractor. The mishap took place near Gouda Guranthi at Mandasa in AP’s Srikakulam after the tractor driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn on the ghat road.

On being informed, Mandasa police along with their counterparts in Jarada of Odisha reached the spot. While the bodies of the two deceased were shifted to Haripur hospital for autopsy, the injured were rushed to Palasa hospital. Since the accident took place in AP, a case was registered in Mandasa police station.

Similarly in Jajpur, two persons including a minor were killed and six others sustained critical injuries after an auto-rickshaw met with an accident near the Sharma petrol pump on NH-16 within Panikoili police limits on the day.The deceased are Puja Sahu (20) of Simulia in Balasore and Shivendra Mohapatra (11) of Bissam Cuttack. The mishap took place in the wee hours.

Police said eight members of three families from Bhadrak were on their way to Puri in the three-wheeler. An unidentified vehicle hit the auto-rickshaw, killing two of them on the spot and leaving six others grievously injured. Following the accident, Panikoili police reached the spot and rushed the six injured to Jajpur DHH. Later, two of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

