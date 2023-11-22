Odisha ABVP demands campus polls, rally in state capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - BJP’s student wing - took out a huge rally in the state capital to protest the non-conduct of students’ union elections, large-scale teacher vacancies and a host of other issues.

Thousands of ABVP members, led by its national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla, staged a massive protest at Mahatma Gandhi Marg after the rally. Coming down heavily on the state government over its alleged ‘anti-youth’ policies, Shukla demanded immediate conduct of the campus elections which hasn’t been conducted in the state for the last six years.

The ABVP leaders and members alleged the academic system as well as the learning atmosphere of many higher education institutions have deteriorated. The rally was attended by over 20,000 members and supporters, claimed state ABVP leaders.

