Odisha: DRDO tests niche  anti-ship missile NASM successfully

BHUBANESWAR: In a major milestone in ongoing defence preparedness, India on Tuesday successfully test-fired an anti-ship missile from a naval helicopter over Bay of Bengal validating the newly-developed weapon’s lethality and state-of-the-art technologies.

Sources said the Indian Navy in association with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted guided flight trials of the first indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile (NASM) from a Sea King 42B helicopter.

Developed by DRDO, the missile is the first indigenous air-launched anti-ship cruise missile developed for the Indian Navy. The missile followed the desired sea-skimming trajectory and reached the designated target with a high degree of accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms.

The sensors deployed across the test range and near the impact point tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events. “The trial is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in niche missile technology, including seeker and guidance technologies,” the Navy said in a statement.

The missile’s new guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics. It employs several new technologies, including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter. With a strike range of around 60 km, the air-launched anti-ship missile can travel at a speed of Mach 0.8. DRDO is also developing a long-range version of it for attacking land targets.

The Sea King helicopter is a multi-role helicopter and has been used for all-around surveillance, search and rescue operations, warfare, and as a transportation platform.

Since the Sea King 42B, known as the flying frigate, is being phased out, the NASM will be equipped on the Indian Navy’s newly-acquired MH-60R naval helicopters. The flight test was witnessed by senior officers of DRDO and the Indian Navy.

