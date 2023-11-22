Odisha: Officials restore water supply after Government college students protest

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Soon after nearly 300 female students of the Government College at the Sundargarh district headquarters town locked the college main entrance for three hours on Tuesday to protest erratic water supply to their hostel, district administration swung into action to urgently address their grievance.

Joined by Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete, the students of Irabati hostel squatted near the main entrance with empty buckets to lodge their protest. District officials took immediate action to restore the water supply to the hostel and additionally assured to address the drainage water problem.

Sources said about 300 inmates of Irabati hostel had been facing water supply problems for the past two months, but they got enraged on the day after there was a total disruption of supply.

WATCO authorities said the water supply was restored immediately with necessary repairs. The supply pipeline of the college was also connected to the elevated service reservoir line. Officials of the Works department too visited the college to sort out the waste water drainage issue.

