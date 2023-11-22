President Murmu flags off three new trains from Odisha's Badampahar

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: President Droupadi Murmu flagged off three new trains from Badampahar railway station under Rairangpur division in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday. The three new trains are Badampahar-Tatanagar MEMU, Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express and Badampahar-Shalimar Weekly Express. The President also took a ride in Badampahar-Shalimar Express to Rairangpur, her native town.

On the occasion, Murmu virtually inaugurated the new Rairangpur postal division, released a commemorative special cover of the postal division and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Badampahar railway station.

Addressing the gathering, the President said development of any area depends on connectivity. Be it rail, roads or postal services - all these make people’s lives easier. The three new trains will help locals travel to neighbouring states like Jharkhand and West Bengal. People will also not face any inconvenience in visiting Odisha’s industrial town Rourkela, she said.

The President further said despite the increasing trend of cell phones and courier services, India Post has not lost its relevance. The inauguration of a new postal division at Rairangpur is an important event for the region. She expressed confidence that people of the area will now be able to avail of postal services easily.

Murmu said the government has launched PM JANMAN on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas this year for the development of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs). “This is an important step towards the progress of tribal brothers and sisters. This initiative will connect people with development in this Amrit kaal and also help in achieving the goal of a developed India,” she added.

On the occasion, Governor Raghubar Das said the introduction of three trains will improve connectivity in the tribal belt. Among others, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu, School and Mass Education Minister of Odisha Sudam Marandi, MLAs and officials of South Eastern Railway were present.

