Puri gears up for Panchuka crowd

Express News Service

PURI: In anticipation of a significant participation of devotees during the last five days of the Kartik month, known as ‘Panchuka,’ the administration is making extensive arrangements to ensure a hassle free experience for all at the Srimandir.

District collector Samarth Verma on Tuesday shared that an estimated 80,000 to one lakh devotees visit Puri daily during this month, with expectations of a surge during Panchuka. To manage the crowds, three temporary toilet systems will be set up near the temple administrative office along the Badadanda. Additionally, commercial activities from Lions Gate to Market Square will be suspended for the final five days of Kartik.

Rush of devotees at Gopal Jew temple in Sakhigopal,

on the occasion of Anla Navami on Tuesday

Speaking to media persons, Verma emphasised the importance of timely rituals and addressing concerns about delays in offerings to the Trinity causing extended queues, urged temple servitors to adhere to scheduled times for such rituals. Inspector General (IG) of police Ashish Singh said there are plans to deploy 40 platoons of police personnel during Panchuka.

The length of barricades along the Badadanda will be increased to accommodate the expected surge of devotees. Furthermore, 50 volunteers will work in shifts to assist the elderly, differently-abled, and those facing health issues while standing in queues. Drinking water supply facilities will be strategically placed to cater to the needs of the pilgrims.

On the day, Verma and Singh, accompanied by senior engineer of OBCC and in-charge of the Srimandir Parikrama project Pravat Ranjan Panigrahi besides officials of TATA projects, inspected the ongoing work, slated for dedication to devotees in a grand ceremony on January 17, 2024.

In another development, after 24 hours of releasing a statement appealing and advising the elderly devotees not to visit the Sri Jagannath temple during the rush days which evoked sharp criticism from various quarters on Tuesday, temple chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said he has been misquoted by the media.

After the Panchuka sub-committee meeting held on the day, he said, “We have resolved to erect sun sheds over the barricades and devotees of all ages including differently-abled are welcome. All basic needs of devotees like drinking water and transport will be taken care of by scores of volunteers.” An app is being developed to provide a digital pay platform to enable devotees to donate, he added.

Apart from Verma, SP K Vishal Singh and officials in-charge of rituals and servitors participated in the meeting.

