Two lynched in Odisha's Bargarh over mobile phone snatching

BARGARH: In a gruesome incident, two men were allegedly lynched by a group of people who suspected them to be thieves in a village under Bargarh rural police station during the wee hours of Tuesday. One of the deceased was identified as Bijay Bag, an 18-year-old from Pandiripathar village. The age and nativity of the other deceased Biku Jal was yet to be ascertained. A third person was hospitalised.

The incident took place in Sahutikra village along Bargarh-Bheden road. Police sources said a group of four persons, including the two deceased, had gone to Sahutikra and allegedly tried to snatch the mobile phone from a person. This is when the villagers saw them in the act.

One of them fled the spot but the other three were caught and subsequently, the villagers started thrashing them, critically injuring the trio. Later, the villagers fled the place, leaving the injured at the spot.

Police reached the spot and rushed the injured to Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). However, Bijay and Biku succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. The other injured was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla after his condition deteriorated.

Sub-divisional police officer P Tripathy said no complaint was lodged in connection with the incident. “From preliminary information, it has been ascertained that the deceased duo as well as the injured were attacked by a mob when they attempted to snatch a mobile phone from someone. Further investigating is underway,” he added.

