Use AI to accelerate progress of our country: President Murmu to VSSUT students

SAMBALPUR: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged students to make use of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology for the progress of the country. Addressing the 15th convocation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla here, Murmu said it is an era of technology and AI. With the proper use of AI, the country’s development can be accelerated. Hence to make India a developed nation, engineers and technocrats have to play pivotal roles.

However, she also said, “While making efforts to progress in the field of technology, we must not forget our own traditions. We must remain connected to our culture.”The President appealed to students to reflect on their upcoming roles in the society. “Engineers are the architects of progress, the innovators who bridge imagination with reality. In this rapidly evolving world, the skills and knowledge that students have acquired here are going to be the bedrock upon which our future will be built,” she said.

She also urged students to cultivate a spirit of lifelong learning. “The field of technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, and your ability to adapt and learn continuously will be the key to staying relevant.”

“As you step into the professional realm, I urge you to leverage your expertise for the greater good. Embrace ethical practices, champion sustainability and ensure that the fruits of your labour benefit not only a selected few but also contribute to the welfare of society as a whole,” she said.

Murmu further said today’s women are setting new benchmarks with their success in various fields. “We are now heading from women development to women-led development. It is a matter of pride for us. It is our responsibility to encourage women and bring them to the frontline.”

Among others, Governor Raghubar Das, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister of Odisha Pritiranjan Ghadei and VSSUT vice-chancellor Bansidhar Majhi also spoke.

