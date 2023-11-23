Mob lynching: 6 detained on charges of double murder in Odisha's Bargarh

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Wednesday detained six persons in connection with the murder of two youths at Sahutikra on the Bargarh-Bheden road on Tuesday.

The youths along with another person sustained grievous injuries after being allegedly attacked by a mob for stealing a phone.

According to police, the two deceased youths identified as Bijaya Bag of Pandripathar and Biku Jal of Mundapara, and another injured person attempted to snatch a phone from an elderly person on Tuesday. But the villagers nearby caught them in the act and attacked the culprits, injuring them critically. Later, the mob fled the spot.

On getting information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the three persons to the Bargarh hospital. However, Bijaya and Biku succumbed to their injuries at the Bargarh DHH, and the other injured person was referred to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

On the other hand, the relatives and family members of the deceased blocked the road demanding justice. “If they were involved in any crime, they should have been handed over to the police. Beating them to death is completely an inhuman act and not acceptable. We demand the arrests of all those who are responsible for the incident,” said a family member of the deceased.

Sub-divisional police officer, P Tripathy said, “Investigation in underway to identify other people involved in the act.” The villagers who had staged protest also dispersed after around three hours following discussion with the police.

