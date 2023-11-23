New rules for operation of boats in rivers of Odisha soon

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The state government will soon bring in Odisha Inland Vessel Rules, 2023 to regulate operation of boats in rivers, lakes, and reservoirs in the state to ensure safety of passengers/tourists.This was informed to the Orissa High Court by director of Ports & Inland Water Transport Padmalochan Rout in an affidavit on Wednesday.

The court was hearing three PILs seeking judicial intervention for safety of passengers travelling in boats and ferries. While one PIL was filed by Rohina Kumar Maity in 2013, lawyer Prabir Kumar Das had filed the other in 2014. The high court had registered one more PIL suo motu. Amicus curiae Saktidhar Das had earlier submitted before the court that till date there is no legislation to provide for remedies for those suffering as a result of the mishaps occurring due to plying of boats in the state.

The court had directed the state government to come up with an affidavit on the status of legislation to provide compensation to the victims of accidents during plying of boats and ferries. In his affidavit, Rout stated the Odisha Inland Vessel Rules, 2023 has been formulated with the assistance of the National Inland Navigation Institute (NINL), Patna.

“It was submitted to the state government for approval on November 9 and is already under active consideration of the Commerce and Transport (Commercial) department”, Rout said. After approval, the death or injury of boat passengers due to accident shall be compensated as per the Odisha Inland Vessel Rules, 2023, Rout stated in the affidavit.

