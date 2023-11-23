Odisha: 29-year-old woman, three others held for killing her married partner for trying to ditch her

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Golanthara police on Tuesday arrested four persons from Chandapur village on the charge of murdering a man over illicit affair.

The arrested persons are Kanha Das (23), Ganesh Das (27), Santosh Das (58) and Sunita Das (29). The four accused reportedly killed Tutu Naik (39) of Govindpur village on Saturday last week.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said on Monday, one Sumati Naik (32) of Govindapur village lodged a complaint with police alleging that her husband Tutu went missing after Sunita called him to meet her at Chandpur village. Later, Tutu’s body with injury marks was found floating in an abandoned well in the village.

Sumati alleged that Sunita and her family members murdered Tutu and dumped his body in the well. Based on her complaint, police registered a murder case. During investigation, it was found that Tutu had an extra-marital affair with Sunita who was deserted by her husband.

Though Sunita’s family members opposed the relationship, Tutu promised them that he would marry her soon. However, he was deferring the marriage for the last six years on various pretexts. Last week, Sunita’s father Santosh decided to eliminate Tutu.

As per the plan, Sunita called Tutu to come to Chandapur. When the man reached the village on his bike, Santosh and his three sons attacked him with lathis and other weapons. Tutu sustained head injuries in the assault and died on the spot. Subsequently, the accused dumped his body in the abandoned well and threw his bike in a nearby pond.

The SP said the four accused confessed to their crime. They were produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody. Efforts are underway to nab others involved in the crime.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: Golanthara police on Tuesday arrested four persons from Chandapur village on the charge of murdering a man over illicit affair. The arrested persons are Kanha Das (23), Ganesh Das (27), Santosh Das (58) and Sunita Das (29). The four accused reportedly killed Tutu Naik (39) of Govindpur village on Saturday last week. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said on Monday, one Sumati Naik (32) of Govindapur village lodged a complaint with police alleging that her husband Tutu went missing after Sunita called him to meet her at Chandpur village. Later, Tutu’s body with injury marks was found floating in an abandoned well in the village.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sumati alleged that Sunita and her family members murdered Tutu and dumped his body in the well. Based on her complaint, police registered a murder case. During investigation, it was found that Tutu had an extra-marital affair with Sunita who was deserted by her husband. Though Sunita’s family members opposed the relationship, Tutu promised them that he would marry her soon. However, he was deferring the marriage for the last six years on various pretexts. Last week, Sunita’s father Santosh decided to eliminate Tutu. As per the plan, Sunita called Tutu to come to Chandapur. When the man reached the village on his bike, Santosh and his three sons attacked him with lathis and other weapons. Tutu sustained head injuries in the assault and died on the spot. Subsequently, the accused dumped his body in the abandoned well and threw his bike in a nearby pond. The SP said the four accused confessed to their crime. They were produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody. Efforts are underway to nab others involved in the crime. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp