Odisha: 'Angelic healer' who also calls himself 'psychologist' and 'life coach' accused of cheating people of their hard-earned money

Published: 23rd November 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 20 to 25 people from various parts of the country including Odisha on Wednesday lodged a complaint against ‘angelic healer’ Dr Nitin Mohan Lal for allegedly cheating them of several lakhs. Many petitioners who visited EOW (Economic Offences Wing) office on the day were women.

“Lal asked me to join a course which would change my life but I did not experience any development. I have already invested Rs 2.5 lakh and they were insisting on depositing more money,” said a woman petitioner.

The petitioners alleged Lal has cheated several victims in various parts of the country like Odisha, Jharkhand and others. The group of people who lodged the complaint on the day claimed Lal has cheated them of Rs 1.43 crore.

On his website, Lal claimed he is a psychologist, angelic healer, reiki grand master, neuro-linguistic programming practitioner, life coach and tarot card reader who has transformed many lives with the help of his online angel courses and healing and counseling sessions. EOW said it is looking into the complaint.

