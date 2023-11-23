Odisha: Bill to amend Land Reforms Act tabled

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday introduced the Odisha Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Assembly proposing to confer raiyati rights on sub-tenants, under tenants or successor in interests who are in possession of land recorded as Sikkim.

The cabinet has approved amendment of the required sub-section and clause of section 4 of the Odisha Land Reforms Act, 1960 for the same.

As per the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill, sub-tenants, under-raiyats or their successor in interests who are in possession of homestead land recorded as Sikkim in RoR will have to apply to the revenue officer within two years of the commencement of the Act to avail the benefits.

It stated the government may extend the time limit for declaration of raiyati rights over such homestead and agricultural land. The state government had not extended the time limit for conferring the rights since 1977. The compensation amount for standard acre to be paid to the land owners for raiyati rights has been fixed at Rs 14,200 per acre.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday introduced the Odisha Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Assembly proposing to confer raiyati rights on sub-tenants, under tenants or successor in interests who are in possession of land recorded as Sikkim. The cabinet has approved amendment of the required sub-section and clause of section 4 of the Odisha Land Reforms Act, 1960 for the same. As per the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill, sub-tenants, under-raiyats or their successor in interests who are in possession of homestead land recorded as Sikkim in RoR will have to apply to the revenue officer within two years of the commencement of the Act to avail the benefits.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It stated the government may extend the time limit for declaration of raiyati rights over such homestead and agricultural land. The state government had not extended the time limit for conferring the rights since 1977. The compensation amount for standard acre to be paid to the land owners for raiyati rights has been fixed at Rs 14,200 per acre. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp