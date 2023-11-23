Odisha Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb urges investors to fund startups

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Industries, MSME and Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb on Wednesday urged investors to fund potential startups and become a part of the transformation of Odisha which is all set to be a manufacturing hub of eastern India.

Addressing the annual startup investor summit, the minister said, initiatives like FundStack 3.0 will strengthen the startup ecosystem attracting investors to the state, which has a vast potential for food processing, agrobusiness, textiles and apparels, pharmaceuticals and chemicals besides electronics and IT.

“We find ourselves in a dynamic growth phase of the startup ecosystem, providing us with a unique opportunity to study the experiences of other states. Learning from their successes and their missteps will enable us to chart a more informed and strategic course for Odisha,” he said.

Executive chairman of Startup Odisha Omkar Rai said FundStack 3.0 will provide startups with access to capital, mentorship and guidance. The initiative serves as another crucial stepping stone in the ongoing efforts to establish an ecosystem that is both resilient and formidable, capable of fostering innovation and ensuring sustained long-term growth, he said.

Founder of YourStory Shradha Sharma shed light on the challenges and triumphs that entrepreneurs commonly face during a panel discussion with Rai which was moderated by Diksha Tiwari. Her compelling narrative served as an inspiration for all the founders.

The top 20 startups selected during the two-day event got an opportunity for exclusive one-on-one meetings with investors. The startups will go on to engage with the venture capitalists and angel investors in the coming months for funding, mentorship and guidance with Startup Odisha spearheading it.

