Odisha: State election commission receives 4.25L forms for fresh enrolment in electoral roll
The special summary revision, started on October 27, will continue till December 9 for inviting claims and objections on the draft electoral roll.
Published: 23rd November 2023 07:16 AM | Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 07:16 AM
BHUBANESWAR: Over 4.25 lakh forms have been received by the Odisha State Election Commission during the ongoing special summary revision for fresh enrolment in Electoral Roll-2024.At least 1.80 lakh voters have applied for correction of entries in the electoral roll.
The special summary revision, which started on October 27, will continue till December 9 for inviting claims and objections on the draft electoral roll. While three special campaign days are over, the last will be held on November 25 when block-level officers (BLOs) will remain present at the polling stations.
Before the commencement of the special summary revision, the BLOs had conducted house-to-house surveys in August. Based on the survey, 3.8 lakh new voters were enrolled and more than 2.8 lakh EPICs were corrected during August and September.