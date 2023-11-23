Odisha: State election commission receives 4.25L forms for fresh enrolment in electoral roll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 4.25 lakh forms have been received by the Odisha State Election Commission during the ongoing special summary revision for fresh enrolment in Electoral Roll-2024.At least 1.80 lakh voters have applied for correction of entries in the electoral roll.

The special summary revision, which started on October 27, will continue till December 9 for inviting claims and objections on the draft electoral roll. While three special campaign days are over, the last will be held on November 25 when block-level officers (BLOs) will remain present at the polling stations.

Before the commencement of the special summary revision, the BLOs had conducted house-to-house surveys in August. Based on the survey, 3.8 lakh new voters were enrolled and more than 2.8 lakh EPICs were corrected during August and September.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Over 4.25 lakh forms have been received by the Odisha State Election Commission during the ongoing special summary revision for fresh enrolment in Electoral Roll-2024.At least 1.80 lakh voters have applied for correction of entries in the electoral roll. The special summary revision, which started on October 27, will continue till December 9 for inviting claims and objections on the draft electoral roll. While three special campaign days are over, the last will be held on November 25 when block-level officers (BLOs) will remain present at the polling stations. Before the commencement of the special summary revision, the BLOs had conducted house-to-house surveys in August. Based on the survey, 3.8 lakh new voters were enrolled and more than 2.8 lakh EPICs were corrected during August and September.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp