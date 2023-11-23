Odisha's biggest open-air trade fair or Baliyatra insured for Rs 20 crore 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Baliyatra, the biggest open-air trade fair of the state, has been insured for Rs 20 crore by the administration this year.

While the Culture department has insured more than 1,200 stalls that are being erected on the two grounds meant for the fair (upper Baliyatra ground at Killa Padia and lower on Mahanadi riverbed) for Rs 15 crore, state-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has insured its Pallishree Mela for Rs 5 crore.

The Culture department has paid a premium of Rs 1.58 lakh to Shriram General Insurance Company. Similarly, ORMAS has paid premium of Rs 38,190 to New India Assurance Co Ltd for the insurance policy.

“Last year’s insurance amount was the same. Artisans from across the country are going to participate in the eight-day fair. We don’t wish them to suffer losses due to any calamity or mishap. The insurance policy covers all kinds of natural calamities and fire mishap,” said joint CEO ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout.

A list of all 420 stalls which are being erected in Pallishree Mela pavilion along with the office and control room of ORMAS has already been sent to the insurance company.

