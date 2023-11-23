Home States Odisha

One dies in a suicide bid by young couple in Odisha

The man was declared brought dead while the 22-year-old woman was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A young unmarried couple allegedly attempted suicide at Orataila forest under the Gobindpur police outpost of Sadar police station here on Monday night. 

They were found hanging from a tree. However, the 28-year-old man died and the woman survived but her condition is stated to be serious.

The woman earned her living by taking tuition classes but the deceased was unemployed. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and rushed them to the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH), said officer in-charge (OIC) Gobindpur outpost, Bindulata Nayak.

The man was declared brought dead while the 22-year-old woman was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Both the families acknowledged that duo was in love. The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway, added OIC Nayak.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

