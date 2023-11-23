Positive changes can help build a better society: President Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: President Droupadi Murmu on her last day of visit to Sambalpur on Wednesday launched the ‘New Education for New India’ campaign of Brahma Kumaris at Pawan Sarovar in Padhanpali here.The campaign is envisaged to inculcate values and uplift the consciousness of the students for a better society.

Addressing the audience, President Murmu said, “Education plays a pivotal role in societal transformation” and emphasised on the importance of moral and human values like service, equality and sympathy as the foundation of our culture.

Murmu further said, “Moral education helps in building our life and brings positive changes in the society. It also makes us aware of the life values of compassion, kindness, friendship and fraternity. Positive changes can occur in an individual having these qualities. Positive changes in an individual can result in building a better society.”

She urged upon the youths to embrace these ideals, extending care to the elders and those in the marginalised sections of society. The President said that a positive attitude towards these values should be created in the minds of children through education.

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan who also graced the event lauded the efforts of the Brahma Kumaris and said, there was a time when India was very prosperous but due to prolonged subjugation, its condition deteriorated. I am delighted that the ‘New Education for New India’ campaign, aimed at improving the country, has commenced from Sambalpur.

Of the 140 crore population in the country, about 50 crore population is between the age of 3 and 23. The challenge now is whether to make them human or machine, Pradhan said and emphasised the importance of spirituality as a formula for this dilemma.“Education will be the key to make India developed in the 21st century. Education is the capital to eliminate poverty,” Pradhan added.

