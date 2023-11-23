Transformation of tribal school hostels gains momentum in Odisha's Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a significant move, the ST&SC Development department has initiated the phase-wise transformation of school hostels in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.

Plans include replacing approximately 66 highly damaged or risky hostel buildings with new constructions, aligning with the government’s high school transformation programme under the 5T framework.

This was discussed by Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali at the Zilla Parishad council meeting held recently.

The district administration, in February 2022, decided to undertake necessary repairs and renovations for hostels run by the SSD department. The transformation initiative encompasses renovating hostel buildings, enhancing amenities such as toilets, bathrooms, dining halls, and common rooms. It also involves constructing new hostel buildings, boundary walls, and playgrounds where required. However, the plan was lying in cold storage for a long time before it started gaining momentum a few months back.

With about 515 hostels, including 138 residential schools for classes I to XII, and 239 residential schools for classes I to X, the SSD department caters to over 47,000 ST & SC students who reside in hostels.The Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) in Sundargarh are overseeing the programme, with the SSD department allocating Rs 10 lakh for each hostel’s renovation and an additional Rs 5 lakh for new classroom construction.

However, the implementation of a previous decision to utilise components of the MGNREGA scheme for developing gardens and greenery at hostel campuses is pending.Among the 204 hostels constructed 30 to 40 years ago, 66 severely damaged ones are slated for demolition and replacement with new 60-seat hostel buildings, with contributions from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).Many existing hostels face acute fund constraints, leading to delayed repairs.Additionally, plans were unveiled to introduce extra dietary provisions for these hostels, including the supply of nutritious Ragi Laddu.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ROURKELA: In a significant move, the ST&SC Development department has initiated the phase-wise transformation of school hostels in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district. Plans include replacing approximately 66 highly damaged or risky hostel buildings with new constructions, aligning with the government’s high school transformation programme under the 5T framework. This was discussed by Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali at the Zilla Parishad council meeting held recently.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The district administration, in February 2022, decided to undertake necessary repairs and renovations for hostels run by the SSD department. The transformation initiative encompasses renovating hostel buildings, enhancing amenities such as toilets, bathrooms, dining halls, and common rooms. It also involves constructing new hostel buildings, boundary walls, and playgrounds where required. However, the plan was lying in cold storage for a long time before it started gaining momentum a few months back. With about 515 hostels, including 138 residential schools for classes I to XII, and 239 residential schools for classes I to X, the SSD department caters to over 47,000 ST & SC students who reside in hostels.The Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) in Sundargarh are overseeing the programme, with the SSD department allocating Rs 10 lakh for each hostel’s renovation and an additional Rs 5 lakh for new classroom construction. However, the implementation of a previous decision to utilise components of the MGNREGA scheme for developing gardens and greenery at hostel campuses is pending.Among the 204 hostels constructed 30 to 40 years ago, 66 severely damaged ones are slated for demolition and replacement with new 60-seat hostel buildings, with contributions from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).Many existing hostels face acute fund constraints, leading to delayed repairs.Additionally, plans were unveiled to introduce extra dietary provisions for these hostels, including the supply of nutritious Ragi Laddu. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp