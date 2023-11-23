Woman cop found dead by hanging in Odisha; husband detained

By Express News Service

BOUDH: The body of a woman constable was found hanging in her official quarters at the Police Colony in Butapali area of Boudh district on Wednesday.

The deceased cop was identified as Champa Meher (43).

She was working as a guard in Boudh government treasury and residing in the staff quarters along with her husband and two children. Sources said in the morning, Champa was found hanging in her quarters. She was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Boudh town where doctors declared her brought dead.

A senior police official said Champa’s husband has been detained for questioning. The reason behind the constable’s death is unknown. It can be ascertained after getting the postmortem report. Further investigation is underway, he added.

