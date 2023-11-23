Home States Odisha

Woman cop found dead by hanging in Odisha; husband detained

She was working as a guard in Boudh government treasury and residing in the staff quarters along with her husband and two children.

Published: 23rd November 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BOUDH: The body of a woman constable was found hanging in her official quarters at the Police Colony in Butapali area of Boudh district on Wednesday.

The deceased cop was identified as Champa Meher (43).

She was working as a guard in Boudh government treasury and residing in the staff quarters along with her husband and two children. Sources said in the morning, Champa was found hanging in her quarters. She was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Boudh town where doctors declared her brought dead.

A senior police official said Champa’s husband has been detained for questioning. The reason behind the constable’s death is unknown. It can be ascertained after getting the postmortem report. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
woman cop Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp