After backlash, Odisha govt reconsiders decision to allow transfer of tribal land to non-tribals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a huge backlash, the state government on Friday decided to reconsider its decision to amend Regulation-2 of 1965 allowing transfer of tribal land to non-tribals.

The state cabinet presided over by chief minister Naveen Patnaik decided to refer the matter to the Tribes Advisory Committee (TAC) for reconsideration of the decision. Announcing the decision in the assembly, parliamentary affairs minister Niranjan Pujari said the Cabinet has decided to reconsider its earlier decision allowing tribals in scheduled areas to sell and mortgage their land to non-tribals. He said that it will send the matter to the Tribes Advisory Council for further examination and clarification.

The issue was discussed in the assembly through an adjournment motion with the Opposition BJP and Congress targeting the state government over the decision. Revenue and disaster management minister Sudam Marndi stated that the decision will be referred to the TAC as per the decision taken in the cabinet for its reconsideration.

The decision had come in for strong criticism from the Opposition BJP and Congress which stalled the proceedings of the winter session of the assembly for three days. Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra told mediapersons after the cabinet’s decision that there was no need to refer the matter to the TAC. The cabinet could have rescinded its earlier decision, he said and added that it has further complicated the matter.

The cabinet had approved a proposal to amend the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (by STs) Regulation, 1956, to allow ST people to transfer their land to non-tribals in scheduled areas with written permission from the sub-collector. The decision was put on hold after strong criticism from Opposition political parties.

The Opposition political parties had alleged that it will lead to tribals losing their land, their last source of sustenance.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: After a huge backlash, the state government on Friday decided to reconsider its decision to amend Regulation-2 of 1965 allowing transfer of tribal land to non-tribals. The state cabinet presided over by chief minister Naveen Patnaik decided to refer the matter to the Tribes Advisory Committee (TAC) for reconsideration of the decision. Announcing the decision in the assembly, parliamentary affairs minister Niranjan Pujari said the Cabinet has decided to reconsider its earlier decision allowing tribals in scheduled areas to sell and mortgage their land to non-tribals. He said that it will send the matter to the Tribes Advisory Council for further examination and clarification. The issue was discussed in the assembly through an adjournment motion with the Opposition BJP and Congress targeting the state government over the decision. Revenue and disaster management minister Sudam Marndi stated that the decision will be referred to the TAC as per the decision taken in the cabinet for its reconsideration.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The decision had come in for strong criticism from the Opposition BJP and Congress which stalled the proceedings of the winter session of the assembly for three days. Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra told mediapersons after the cabinet’s decision that there was no need to refer the matter to the TAC. The cabinet could have rescinded its earlier decision, he said and added that it has further complicated the matter. The cabinet had approved a proposal to amend the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (by STs) Regulation, 1956, to allow ST people to transfer their land to non-tribals in scheduled areas with written permission from the sub-collector. The decision was put on hold after strong criticism from Opposition political parties. The Opposition political parties had alleged that it will lead to tribals losing their land, their last source of sustenance. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp