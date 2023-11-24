Amid Oppn ruckus, House passes bill for land reforms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruckus over government move to allow transfer of tribal land to non-tribals continued on Thursday. However, the House was able to pass a bill and a minister could reply to a question on the day. While the pre-lunch session was washed out over the issue, Opposition members participated in discussions on Odisha Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 which was passed by the House.

The bill piloted by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Sudam Marndi envisages to confer raiyati rights to the sub-tenants, under raiyats or successor-in-interests who are in possession of land recorded as sikkim.

The minister said such sub-tenants or under raiyats who are in possession of agriculture or homestead land recorded as sikkim in RoR can apply to the revenue officer. The application will have to be made within two years from passing the amendment act. Stating that the government may also extend the time limit, the minister said this was stopped since 1977. A compensation of Rs 14,200 per acre will have to be paid to the land owner.

Congress members, however, walked out from the house as they were not satisfied with the reply of the minister. Earlier, BJP and Congress members intensified their protest demanding rollback of the decision over transfer of tribal land prompting speaker Pramila Mallik to adjourn the House till 4 pm.

BJP members marched to the Governor’s house after the Assembly was adjourned demanding immediate withdrawal of the cabinet decision. The members submitted a memorandum to Governor Raghubar Das seeking his intervention in this regard. The House could only run for three minutes during the question hour during which Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu replied to a question.

The Opposition members demanded Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to complete withdrawal of the decision in the House. Wearing ‘angavastras’ with tribal motifs, BJP members protested inside the house holding placards.

Congress whip Taraprasad Bahinipati alleged the government’s decision will encourage corporate houses to grab tribal land in mineral-rich areas of the state. He demanded the government to ensure proper implementation of the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, 1996 in the state. Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi alleged tribals will become landless if the cabinet decision is implemented.

