Body of GRS found in Odisha, family alleges murder

According to reports, the deceased was working as GRS in the Ghosaramal gram panchayat of the Rairakhol block since around last five months.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The body of a gram rozgar sevak (GRS) was found under mysterious circumstances near Dhatukimal village within Rairakhol police limits in the district on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Pradyumna Kumar Das of Naktideul area in the district. The family members of the deceased, however, have alleged that Das was murdered and dumped near Dhatukimal chowk.

According to reports, the deceased was working as GRS in the Ghosaramal gram panchayat of the Rairakhol block since around last five months. On Wednesday, Das as usual left for work to Ghosaramal and also went to the village Rail for official work. However, as he did not return home till late evening, the family members started searching for him. Later his body was seen lying near the Dhatukimal chowk on Wednesday night. The bike of the deceased was also lying abandoned near the body. Police reached the spot and seized the body.  

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Rairakhol, PK Meher said, a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members. “Some minor injury marks were reportedly found on the body of the deceased but unless we receive the postmortem report, the exact reason of the death cannot be ascertained,” he added.

