Man set afire by borrower over loan repayment dies in Odisha

The accused, Basudev Chatria of Nuapada’s Komna area, was arrested on November 16.

Published: 24th November 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The 55-year-old man who was doused in petrol and set afire allegedly by a borrower for demanding his money back, at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, succumbed with over 60 per cent burn injuries here on Thursday. The incident took place on the night of November 15.

The deceased was identified as Ranjan Padhi. Following the incident, Padhi was rushed to the Bhawanipatna government hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla. Since his condition deteriorated, he was further taken to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack where he breathed his last.

The accused, Basudev Chatria of Nuapada’s Komna area, was arrested on November 16. Bhawanipatna town IIC Jasobant Hial said police had arrested Basudev Chatria under section 307 of the IPC and forwarded him to court. “The case has now been converted to section 302 of the IPC after death of the victim,” he added.

Sources said Basudeb had reportedly borrowed Rs 2 lakh from Ranjan but was not repaying the money. On the night of November 15, he called Ranjan to a secluded spot on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna town assuring him to pay his money back.

When the unsuspecting Ranjan reached the spot near Bhawanipatna-Raipur road on his bike, Basudeb came from behind, poured petrol on him and set him on fire. Soon after, he fled. Later, hearing Ranjan’s screams, some passersby took him to the hospital.

