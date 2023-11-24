NGT forms panel to probe violations by 11 industries in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday formed a high-level committee to probe allegations against 11 industrial establishments that were causing blatant violation of environmental norms in Sundargarh district.

The NGT’s east zone bench in Kolkata constituted the committee and also appointed advocate Sankar Prasad Pani as Amicus Curiae to assist in the matter while taking cognisance of a letter petition filed by Sudhansu Sekhar Patra and others, who are residents of Sundargarh area.

The committee included Sundargarh collector or his nominated representative, additional district magistrate, senior scientists of CPCB and OSPCB and the Amicus Curiae.

According to the petition, the industrial establishments do not have the requisite pollution control devices installed within their plant area. Sponge iron units have installed the de-dusting systems for namesake that are not maintained and are functioning with defective bags. Water flowing out of the plants are left untreated and allowed to flow into the river or cultivated land and wells.

Most of the industries do not have proper sewage treatment plants. Not a single plant possesses fog cannon to suppress the dispersal of dust effluent in air. The charcoal heaps are adversely impacting the environment.

During rainy season, the charcoal gets carried away with rain water and accumulates in the cultivable land thereby reducing the fertility of the soil. Also, during summer and winter seasons, the charcoal dust gets dispersed in the air, adversely impacting the environment and people residing nearby, the letter petition alleged.

The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar and Dr Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) said the committee shall conduct inspection of the industrial establishments and submit a report within two months. “In case violations are found, the committee shall recommend penalty as well as environmental compensation and also suggest remedial measures, if any,” the bench ordered.

