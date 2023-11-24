Odisha: Controversy over Centre’s denial to accord nat’l status to Baliyatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Centre’s denial to accord national-level festival status to Baliyatra has snowballed into a controversy with mayor Subhas Singh and the city unit of BJP attacking each other over the issue. Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Singh showed the letter from the Union Ministry of Culture relating to its refusal to accord national-level festival status to Baliyatra.

“I along with some Rajya Sabha members had met the Union Minister of Culture and submitted a memorandum to provide national recognition to Baliyatra but our plea fell into deaf ears. Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who accorded state-level festival status to Baliyatra in 2019, wrote a letter in this regard to the Centre, no step has yet been taken till now,” said Singh.

The mayor said even as the historical Baliyatra has been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is unfortunate that the festival is not being recognised nationally. If national recognition is not given to the festival soon, the issue will be raised in the Parliament, said Singh urging the Central government to reconsider its decision. However, the president of the city Unit of BJP Lalatendu Badu said Singh’s allegation is baseless as he is unaware of the proper platform to make the demand.

“Even as the Ministry of Culture in its letter dated November 3, 2023 has clearly mentioned the mandate of the department is to protect, promote and preserve various forms of folk art and culture across the country and declaring Baliyatra festival as a national festival does not come under its purview, it is unfortunate to blame the Central government. The mayor is trying to create a political flutter to cover up massive corruption and irregularities in conduct of the festival,” he said.

Badu said Prime Minister Modi never lets down requests of the chief minister. “Had the chief minister written to the Centre, the proposal would have been accepted,” he said adding Baliyatra, once an export trade fair of the state, has now turned into an import fair.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: The Centre’s denial to accord national-level festival status to Baliyatra has snowballed into a controversy with mayor Subhas Singh and the city unit of BJP attacking each other over the issue. Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Singh showed the letter from the Union Ministry of Culture relating to its refusal to accord national-level festival status to Baliyatra. “I along with some Rajya Sabha members had met the Union Minister of Culture and submitted a memorandum to provide national recognition to Baliyatra but our plea fell into deaf ears. Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who accorded state-level festival status to Baliyatra in 2019, wrote a letter in this regard to the Centre, no step has yet been taken till now,” said Singh. The mayor said even as the historical Baliyatra has been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is unfortunate that the festival is not being recognised nationally. If national recognition is not given to the festival soon, the issue will be raised in the Parliament, said Singh urging the Central government to reconsider its decision. However, the president of the city Unit of BJP Lalatendu Badu said Singh’s allegation is baseless as he is unaware of the proper platform to make the demand. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Even as the Ministry of Culture in its letter dated November 3, 2023 has clearly mentioned the mandate of the department is to protect, promote and preserve various forms of folk art and culture across the country and declaring Baliyatra festival as a national festival does not come under its purview, it is unfortunate to blame the Central government. The mayor is trying to create a political flutter to cover up massive corruption and irregularities in conduct of the festival,” he said. Badu said Prime Minister Modi never lets down requests of the chief minister. “Had the chief minister written to the Centre, the proposal would have been accepted,” he said adding Baliyatra, once an export trade fair of the state, has now turned into an import fair. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp