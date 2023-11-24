Home States Odisha

Odisha exports 1st consignment of cashew to Bangladesh

As per the exporter, subsequent shipments of cashew nuts from Odisha are being planned for some other global destinations including Bahrain and Qatar.

Published: 24th November 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

APEDA chairman Abhishek Dav flagged off the shipment both virtually and physically | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a landmark achievement, Odisha exported a consignment of cashew nuts for the first time to Bangladesh to mark National Cashew Day. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry facilitated the shipment from the state.  The consignment, comprising two tonnes of premium quality cashew nuts, was exported by Paaf Global Pvt Ltd. The cashew nuts were sourced from ‘Passion Gourmet’, a company run by a dynamic women entrepreneur in the state.

Managing director of Paaf Global Ltd Subrata Ghosh said the shipment is a milestone in the export journey of the state. “It is not only a significant achievement for the cashew industry in Odisha but also reflects the potential for growth and collaboration in the agricultural sector between India and Bangladesh,” he said.

As per the exporter, subsequent shipments of cashew nuts from Odisha are being planned for some other global destinations including Bahrain and Qatar. The initiative not only holds promise for the economic prosperity of the region but also aligns with the broader vision of a self-reliant India, developing entrepreneurship and sustainable agricultural export, Ghosh said.

In order to mark this historic occasion, APEDA in collaboration with the Odisha government organised an export-oriented capacity development Programme here on Thursday. Farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) and farmer-producer companies (FPCs) were sensitised and inspired to venture into the field of agriculture exports. The programme aimed at encouraging them to become exporters besides eliminating middlemen from the supply chain, thus maximising farmers’ income.

The shipment was both virtually and physically flagged off by chairman of APEDA Abhishek Dav in the presence of principal secretary of. Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department Arabinda Padhee, principal secretary of MSME department Swaswat Mishra.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh National Cashew Day cashew nuts Export

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp