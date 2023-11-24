Odisha man held for posting girl’s morphed pic on Instagram

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cyber and Economic Offences police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old man for creating a fake Instagram account of a minor girl and uploading her morphed photos on it. The accused is Dinesh Kumar Sethi alias Babu of Pattamundai in Kendrapara. DCP Pinak Mishra said a 19-year-old youth of Tulasipur had filed an FIR on October 3 alleging a fake Instagram account was created in the name of his 17-year-old sister where her morphed pictures were posted. The complainant had also alleged the accused had posted morphed photos of other girls as well on the platform.

During investigation, the technical data obtained from Instagram was analysed and the accused identified and arrested from Pattamundai. It was ascertained that the accused, a labourer by profession, worked in states like Delhi, Bengaluru and Maharashtra and followed the Instagram account of girls who have public IDs. He chatted with such girls and managed to collect their personal contact number.

The accused then saved their uploaded photos in his phone. After editing the photos with obscene language, Dinesh used to post the photos on the fake IDs opened by him in the names of the girls. He demanded money from the victims to delete the morphed photos. The accused has so far committed similar types of offence with more than 100 girls with an intention to harass and blackmail them, said the DCP.

