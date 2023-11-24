Home States Odisha

Panchuka rituals commence in Puri amid tight security

Over 3,000 habisyalis observing the brata at government expense were facilitated with transport to and from Simhadwar for darshan of the Trinity.

Habisyalis observing Panchuka rituals | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: On the commencement of the Kartik month’s five auspicious days, known as Panchuka, Lord Jagannath adorned the ‘Thiakia Vesha,’ on Thursday, which was witnessed by lakhs of devotees, particularly by those observing the Kartik brata. The divine spectacle took place on the Ratna Simhasan inside the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Jagannath temple. For those unable to observe the month-long Kartik brata, the last five days of Panchuka offer the opportunity to fulfil the religious rituals.

The administration, anticipating a surge in devotees, made arrangements, including rescheduling daily rites and rituals, extending barricades to the Municipal Market Square, and providing amenities for devotees in queues. Volunteers distributed water bottles, attended to differently-abled persons, and operated first-aid units.

Over 3,000 habisyalis observing the brata at government expense were facilitated with transport to and from Simhadwar for darshan of the Trinity. Temple doors opened at 3.45 am, followed by Mangal arati and the completion of daily rituals and pujas. The deities were then adorned in the ‘Thiakia Vesha’. Elaborate security arrangements were made with 40 platoons of police personnel and senior officers regulating entry of devotees through the  Simhadwar in phases.

The month-long Kartik brata will culminate on November 27 with the deities donning the Rajrajeswar Vesha (Sunavesha) on the full moon day. District magistrate Samarth Verma, superintendent of police K Vishal Singh, and chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das oversaw the arrangements for hassle-free conduct of the celebration.

