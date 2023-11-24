Home States Odisha

PICT contract workers’ stir continues for second day in Odisha

A senior official of PICT said steps are being taken to resolve the issues after discussion with the higher authorities.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The dharna staged by the contract workers of Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) demanding an end to the illegal retrenchment of workers continued for the second day on Thursday. The protesters also alleged that the company had not been upgrading the workers to highly-skilled categories.

They said they had taken the matter to the chairman of Paradip Port Authority (PPA), the chief labour commissioner, New Delhi, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, Jagatsinghpur collector and the SP among others but to no avail. Chief advisor of Paradip Port Shramik Karmachari Union Sudhakar Mantri said PICT has been neglecting the demands of the contract workers since a long time because of which they resorted to staging dharna.

Their other demands include payment of wages at par with the registered cargo handling employees of PPA, allotment of residential houses to all workers, night duty allowance, payment of dearness allowance (DA) arrears, reinstatement of workers who were illegally retrenched and upgradation of unskilled workers to semi-skilled category.A senior official of PICT said steps are being taken to resolve the issues after discussion with the higher authorities. “Today’s stir has, however, not affected cargo operations in the port,” he added.

