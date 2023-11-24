Odisha student’s death after sit-ups: School teacher placed under suspension

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur district administration on Thursday placed a teacher of Surya Narayan Nodal Upper Primary School at Orali under Rasulpur block of the district under suspension on charges of punishing a student which allegedly led to his death. The Rasulpur block education officer (BEO) Nilambar Mishra suspended assistant teacher Jyotirmayee Panda, after she allegedly forced a Class IV student of her school to do sit-ups as punishment.

“Assistant teacher Panda has been placed under suspension for punishing a student at school that led to the death of the 10-year-old boy. Based on an inquiry report she is placed under suspension of rule 12 of OCS 9CCA) Rules 1962,” said Rasulpur BEO in its order.

During the suspension period, her headquarters is fixed at Sarangpur Upper Graded Middle English (UGME) School, the order said. Notably, a Class IV student of the school died after Panda allegedly forced him to do sit-ups at school on Tuesday.

On the fateful day, the 10-year-old was seen playing with four fellow students in the school premises during class hours. A teacher of the school saw them and allegedly ordered them to do sit-ups as punishment.

The student, however, collapsed and his parents, who are residents of nearby Orali village, were informed about the incident immediately. He was rushed to the nearby community health centre and later taken to another community health centre in Dharmasala and finally to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday night where doctors declared him brought dead.

