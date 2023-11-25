73-year-old habisyali dies after darshan at Srimandir

By Express News Service

PURI: A 73-year-old habisyali (women, mostly widows), who reported discomfort, was taken to Puri district headquarters hospital where she was declared dead, here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Fakir Dalua of Nayagarh. She was residing at Municipal Kalyan Mandap in Mochisahi for the month-long Kartik brata. After having darshan at Shri Jagannath Temple, she was resting in the temple garden and felt uncomfortable.

Volunteers rushed Dalua to the hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her family was intimated of the incident. Meanwhile, expecting a huge rush of devotees on Kartik Purnima day, police have geared up with special arrangements. Superintendent of Police K Vishal Singh said security arrangements have been beefed up to meet the surge of devotees.

“Over 1.95 lakh devotees thronged the temple on the first day of Panchuka and an almost equal number of visitors were witnessed on the Bankachuda Vesha of the deities on Friday,” he added.

Spiritual leader Swamy Chidananda Saraswati along with his disciples also visited Srimandir on the day and offered his prayers to the holy Trinity.

