BJD targets Harichandan for making statements on Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Friday came down heavily on Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan for his statements on issues pertaining to Odisha and advised him to maintain the sanctity and dignity of his office.

Stating Governors are expected to remain neutral and impartial, BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra told media persons over the last few days Harichandan has been expressing his views on various issues of Odisha. “His actions do not behove the high office. As Governors are expected to be non-political, they have to resign from a political position or a political party before taking office,” he reasoned.

Patra said Governors are also expected to maintain the dignity of their office by not making statements or remarks that lower their stature. “His responsibility is to stay non-political and he should adhere to it as he has the mandate as per the Constitution of India and for which he had taken oath when he took over as Governor of Andhra Pradesh and presently Chhattisgarh.

The BJD leader said several other Odias like Droupadi Murmu and JB Patnaik were Governors of Jharkhand and Assam respectively but they never uttered a word which can be considered unbecoming of their office and stature. “That is the true stature of a good Governor,” he added.

Harichandan on Thursday had expressed his concern over the recent cabinet decision on tribal land sale and transfer. Stating tribals in Odisha are a deprived and neglected lot, he said they should not be deprived of their rights.

He had also drawn the attention of the Jagannath Temple management committee and the state government to the long queues and wait times of devotees for having darshan of the Trinity and the alleged negligence of the shrine administration in addressing the issue.

