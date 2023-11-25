GST fraud: Orissa High Court grants bail to main accused

Home States Odisha

The single judge bench of Justice MS Sahoo said the petitioner was arrested on July 11, 2023, and has already been in jail custody for more than four months.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday granted bail to Nitin Kapoor, the alleged mastermind of the GST scam involving false input tax credits (ITCs) of Rs 267 crore which resulted in a fraudulent refund of Rs 16.40 crore through fabricated GST identification numbers (GSTINs).

Justice Sahoo observed, that since the alleged offence constitutes the act of crediting the amount of ITC through the departmental online system to the account of certain entities which have been alleged to be non-existent and the money has been subsequently received by the petitioner, the evidence tendered by the opposite party/complainant would essentially be documentary and electronic.

