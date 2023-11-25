Gun-toting Odisha youth tries to abduct college girl, held

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Panic gripped Surendra Nath College at Kamarda in the district after a lovelorn youth attempted to kidnap a girl student at gunpoint on Friday. The accused, Braja Gopal Das (23) of the Mahagab area in Kamarda, was later overpowered by students, given a sound thrashing and handed over to the local police.

Eyewitnesses said students were participating in a sports competition organised under the Integrated Youth Development Programme at Pira Padia, a few metres away from the college. Braja entered the playground holding a gun and tried to abduct a female student. While other girls ran away from the spot in fear, some boys rushed to the spot and snatched the gun away from his hand. They then thrashed him black and blue.

Some of the college faculty present at the spot informed the police who rushed to the ground and arrested the accused. Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had developed a one-sided love for the student. When the girl rejected his romantic advances, he tried to abduct her.

Police seized a gun and three bullets from the accused’s possession. A case was registered under section 25 of the Arms Act. He will be produced in court after doing away with formalities.

