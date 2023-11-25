Odisha assembly winter session adjourned only after four days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The winter session of Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday, 26 days ahead of schedule. The session which commenced on November 21, was to end on December 30. Speaker Pramila Mallik adjourned the House, which was in session, sine die after government chief whip Prashanta Muduli brought a motion in this regard and BJD MLAs Sashi Bhusan Behera and Bhupinder Singh seconded it. Muduli said the House was adjourned as it had no business.

The Opposition hit out at the government for adjourning the House after only four days. Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi stated the government took the decision as it was afraid of facing them.

Congress whip Taraprasad Bahinipati termed the decision autocratic and said democracy is in danger in Odisha. The winter session had a total of 30 business days. The House was scheduled to transact official business for 23 days, with six days reserved for Private Members’ Business (Bills and Resolutions).

However, Opposition members kept storming the well of the Assembly creating ruckus and forcing the speaker to adjourn the House repeatedly. Question hour, zero hour and other businesses of the House were washed out due to uproar created by the Opposition members.

During the session, the House discussed one adjournment motion and passed one bill. Several members including CLP leader Narasingha Mishra and Industries Minister Pratap Deb spoke in Koshali language in the house on the last day.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The winter session of Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday, 26 days ahead of schedule. The session which commenced on November 21, was to end on December 30. Speaker Pramila Mallik adjourned the House, which was in session, sine die after government chief whip Prashanta Muduli brought a motion in this regard and BJD MLAs Sashi Bhusan Behera and Bhupinder Singh seconded it. Muduli said the House was adjourned as it had no business. The Opposition hit out at the government for adjourning the House after only four days. Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi stated the government took the decision as it was afraid of facing them. Congress whip Taraprasad Bahinipati termed the decision autocratic and said democracy is in danger in Odisha. The winter session had a total of 30 business days. The House was scheduled to transact official business for 23 days, with six days reserved for Private Members’ Business (Bills and Resolutions).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, Opposition members kept storming the well of the Assembly creating ruckus and forcing the speaker to adjourn the House repeatedly. Question hour, zero hour and other businesses of the House were washed out due to uproar created by the Opposition members. During the session, the House discussed one adjournment motion and passed one bill. Several members including CLP leader Narasingha Mishra and Industries Minister Pratap Deb spoke in Koshali language in the house on the last day. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp