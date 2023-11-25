Odisha handloom tradition discussed at House of Lords

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The handloom tradition of Odisha along with other regions of India was presented at the British Parliament’s House of Lords recently at an event ‘Hasta Shilpam’ to mark World Heritage Week.

Social worker Rosalin Patasani Mishra of Bhubaneswar-based Parichay Foundation spoke on the Santhali weaving tradition of Odisha and how her foundation is working with different clusters in the state and beyond.

The event was organised by Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence, a UK-based arts charity and was hosted by Baroness Verma, UK’s former minister for energy and climate change and current chancellor of Roehampton University.

Speaking on the occasion, Baroness Verma called for the preservation of tradition and heritage and commended Sanskruti Centre for its continued efforts in raising awareness of different aspects of culture, heritage and art.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The handloom tradition of Odisha along with other regions of India was presented at the British Parliament’s House of Lords recently at an event ‘Hasta Shilpam’ to mark World Heritage Week. Social worker Rosalin Patasani Mishra of Bhubaneswar-based Parichay Foundation spoke on the Santhali weaving tradition of Odisha and how her foundation is working with different clusters in the state and beyond. The event was organised by Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence, a UK-based arts charity and was hosted by Baroness Verma, UK’s former minister for energy and climate change and current chancellor of Roehampton University.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking on the occasion, Baroness Verma called for the preservation of tradition and heritage and commended Sanskruti Centre for its continued efforts in raising awareness of different aspects of culture, heritage and art. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp