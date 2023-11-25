Odisha man murders wife, minor daughter by letting venomous snake into bedroom, probe on

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a 25-year-old man from the Kabisurjyanagar area of Ganjam was arrested for allegedly using a venomous snake to kill his wife and minor daughter last month, the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and chief wildlife warden (CWW) Susanta Nanda on Friday ordered a probe into the case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

“The RCCF Berhampur and DFO Berhampur have been asked to investigate and submit a preliminary report at the earliest,” Nanda told TNIE.

He said an initial inquiry has already indicated from where the snake has been supplied. Both the accused as well as the one who supplied the snake will be booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, he said.

On reports of the snake being killed following the incident, the PCCF said necessary action would be taken against all involved in the case as harm to the protected species attracts a jail term of up to seven years under the Wildlife Protection Act. If the investigation establishes the use of the venomous snake as a tool for committing the crime, the department will recommend the maximum punishment for the accused.

