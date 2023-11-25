Priests stage dharna against Dhabaleswar temple barricading

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Priests of Lord Dhabaleswar temple staged a dharna on Friday to protest the barricading system put in place by the administration for smooth conduct of Panchuka Brata at the shrine.

As per a decision taken at the preparatory meeting, the local administration has barricaded the route from the newly constructed concrete bridge to the main temple doors to create 7 ft wide entry and 10 ft wide exit ways for crowd management.

However, a day before Bada Osha, the priests locked the doors of the shrine after performing the morning rituals. They alleged due to barricading, the devotees were not coming in contact with their hereditary priests and were directly getting darshan of Lord Dhabaleswar.

As lakhs of devotees throng the shrine on Bada Osha, the priests demanded the removal of the barricading system on Saturday.

Athagarh sub collector-cum-executive officer, endowment, Prasant Kumar Tarai issued an urgent notice to ‘Pujak Samiti’ to open the doors of the temple immediately. After getting the notice, though the temple priests opened the temple doors, they sat on dharna in front of the shrine demanding the removal of the barricade.

“The priests are insisting on the removal of the barricade for their personal benefits. We have called them for discussion to resolve the issue,” said Tarai.

