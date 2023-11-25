Welspun Group to invest big in Odisha, three proposals among nine get HLCA nod

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The high-level clearance authority (HLCA) headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday cleared 12 industrial projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 84,918.75 crore. The projects will create employment opportunities for 42,281 people across various sectors - primarily green ammonia, green hydrogen and green methanol.

The proposals of Welspun New Energy Ltd and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Pvt Ltd to set up a green ammonia plant at Kendrapara and Ganjam respectively and that of ReNew E-Fuels Pvt Ltd (REFPL) to establish green hydrogen and green methanol at Malkangiri and Rayagada were approved.

While Welspun and Sembcorp will invest Rs 13,860 crore and Rs 13,000 crore respectively on their plants that would generate 2,250 jobs, ReNew E-Fuels will set up its two units at an investment of Rs 19,000 crore generating employment for 2,400 people. Besides, large investment proposals were received from the apparel and textiles, steel, chemical and petrochemical downstream sectors. The projects will be set up in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts.

The state government approved two more projects of Welspun Group. While Welspun Living Ltd got the nod for setting up an integrated textile and logistics facility at Choudwar at an investment of Rs 3,050 crore and employment potential of 20,210, Welspun Corp Ltd is set to invest Rs 3,137 crore on steel downstream sector to set up a pipe manufacturing and pipe coating plant, generating 3,830 jobs in Sambalpur.

Tata Steel’s project to establish a hot rolled and cold rolled coil plant at an investment of Rs 10,351.11 crore and production capacity of 6.5 MTPA in Dhenkanal also received the approval of HLCA. Similarly, Orissa Metallurgical Industry Pvt Ltd got the green signal for investing Rs 5,200 crore for a two MTPA integrated steel plant, 240 MW captive power plant and one MTPA cement grinding unit in Jharsuguda.

This apart, the proposals of NTPC Ltd for setting up an 800 MW super thermal power plant at an investment of Rs 9,208.36 crore in Sundargarh, BMW Industries Ltd for ERW pipes, TMT bars and hot rolled pickled oiled coil unit at a cost of Rs 1,094.82 crore at Kalinganagar were approved.

Ind Barath Energy Utkal Ltd has got the nod for 800 MW ultra supercritical coal fired thermal power project with an investment of Rs 6,012.46 crore at Jharsuguda and Aegis Vopak has been allowed for a greenfield liquid ammonia storage facility in Gopalpur at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

Big ticket investments

12 projects with investment of over Rs 84K crore approved

42,281 jobs to be created across various

Focus on green ammonia, green hydrogen and green methanol

