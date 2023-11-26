10 lives lost in road crashes across Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/NAYAGARH/BALANGIR: At least 10 persons lost their lives in separate road crashes in Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Balangir districts on Saturday. In Malkangiri, six daily labourers were killed after a tipper laden with cement and iron rod overturned at Hantalguda ghat in Swabhiman Anchal in the morning. All the deceased are residents of Kosagumuda village in Nabarangpur district. Eight other persons also sustained injuries in the accident.

Sources said the tipper truck was enroute to Jodamba from Chitrakonda when the mishap took place. BSF troops and their ambulance were the first to reach the accident site. The injured were rushed to Badapada health centre and later shifted to Chitrakonda sub-divisional hospital. Two of them were referred to the district headquarters hospital after their condition worsened.

Later on the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and free medical treatment to those injured in the accident. Similarly, three youths were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding car near Subalaya chowk on NH-57 in Nayagarh’s Dasapalla in the afternoon. The three deceased belonged to Dasapalla NAC and were between 25 and 30 years of age.

The mishap took place at around 3 pm. Sources said the three youths were enroute to Dasapalla from Nayagarh on a motorcycle. Near Subalaya chowk, the bike rider lost control and rammed his two-wheeler into the car which was on way to Puri from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh.

Locals rushed the critically-injured trio to the hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. Police said the youths sustained grievous head injuries as they were not wearing helmets. On being informed, Dasapalla police reached the accident site and started investigation. Police have detained the car driver and are interrogating him.

In Balangir, a person died and two others suffered serious injuries after a truck hit their bike at Patrapali village. The deceased was identified as Rinku Pandey of Gaisilet in Bargarh district. Sources said Rinku and two others were travelling on a motorcycle to Bharsuja from Loisingha. A speeding truck hit their two-wheeler at Patrapali. While Rinku was killed instantly, the two others suffered critical injuries and have been admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Balangir.

