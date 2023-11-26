Bhubaneswar-Puri expressway to be developed as growth corridor

Home States Odisha

By Hemant Kumar Rout
BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to develop the proposed Bhubaneswar-Puri Expressway as a dedicated growth corridor. The six-lane green field corridor will have service roads on both sides between Biju Patnaik International Airport and proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport. While the high-speed corridor will shorten the travel time between the two cities, it will have an access controlled greenfield roadway reducing the distance from 66 km to 57 km between the two airports and the travel time from one and half hour to 30 minutes.

Part of the expressway will be developed into a 500 metre corridor (100 metre right of way and 200 metre on both sides) to facilitate development of suitable commercial, residential and institutional zones, and recreational purposes like hotel, racing tracks, storage area, golf courses, gardens and plaza.

Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) Ltd has finalised a consultant, a joint venture (JV) of a reputed construction company and global consulting firm, for survey, feasibility study and detailed development plan of the first-of-its-kind project in the state.

The consultant will assess the feasibility of the greenfield road corridor, prepare an exclusive development plan for the corridor, which includes a dedicated multi-lane divided carriageway with service roads on both sides. It will identify and delineate most suitable areas along the expressway for implementation of the land pooling area development scheme (LPADS) apart from preparing an economic development plan for the high growth corridor.

A senior official of OBCC Ltd said the JV will also identify and prioritise focus economic activities and sectors for the corridor that can maximise job creation. “A spatial development strategy will be prepared to guide the development and future expansion with a focus on sustainable urban economic models to ensure effective use of land, regional economic integration and inclusive growth,” he said.

The corridor would be developed at a cost of around Rs 3,600 crore and expected to draw business and industrial activities in and around Bhubaneswar and Puri. “The consultant will be awarded work order after approval of the government. The feasibility study and development plan will likely be ready in next six months,” the official said.

