CM Naveen Patnaik rolls out 52 LAccMI buses in Rayagada district

RAYAGADA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme in Rayagada district on Saturday. Addressing the people of Rayagada virtually, the CM said 182 panchayats will be connected with LAccMI as 52 buses will run under the scheme in the district. At least 300 bus stops have been set up for the purpose. The bus service will bring transformation in rural transportation. It will connect villages, build social connection and strengthen the rural economy.

“Communication is the engine of development. The LAccMI scheme will connect students with schools and colleges, farmers with markets and take the sick to hospitals. For mothers, it will be the main driver of various works,” he said.

Speaking on ‘Nabin Odisha’ scheme, the CM said more than 2,600 projects are being undertaken in Rayagada district with an investment of more than Rs 90 crore. “Jagannath culture is being spread in villages and digital infrastructure improved. Panchayats are the main focus of the development programme of the government,” he added.

Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu said the CM has brought Goddess Laxmi to every household by launching the bus service during ‘Margasira’ month. “Today, women are excelling in every field. Women in Odisha have become empowered due to the efforts of the chief minister,” she said.

5T chairman VK Pandian said he apprised the CM about the proposals and grievances which he received from people during his visit to the district. The chief minister gave special approval for development of temples, mutts and other projects. “The chief minister gives utmost importance to people’s feedback,” he added. Among others, ST & SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka was present.

