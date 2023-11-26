CMC to host national level art festival at Baliyatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: For the first time, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in association with Katak Artist Organisation (KAO) will organise a national-level art festival at Baliyatra this year. Apart from different districts of Odisha, artists from Delhi, Bengaluru, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, etc will participate in the week-long festival which will provide them a platform to showcase their creativity through canvas paintings.

An art workshop will also be organised at the festival to disseminate knowledge and enhance the artists’ skills and talent. The artists will create awareness on different issues through their art daily at the workshop. “The civic body has provided 4,500 sq feet of land adjacent to the sand art gallery in Cuttack-in-Cuttack pavilion for holding the national level art festival. Apart from members of KAO, around 70 artists from Odisha and other states will participate in the seven-day-festival,” said secretary, Katak Artist Organisation, Sanjib Biswal.

Apart from showcasing their creativity on Cuttack Baliyatra, the artists will paint on three-feet-high canvas for disseminating knowledge and creating awareness on several issues like ‘say no to plastic’, ‘Swachha Odisha’, ‘save wildlife’, road safety and global warming etc. “We will felicitate an artist excelling in his skill with ‘Katak Ratna’ award on the stage every evening,” said Biswal. “The national level art festival will be a first-of-its kind in Baliyatra and art lovers will enjoy a unique visual treat in the biggest open-air trade fair of the state”, said CMC mayor Subhas Singh.

Ama Balijatra 3.0 ready

The third version of ‘Ama Balijatra’ app is ready to guide people visiting Baliyatra, the biggest open-air trade fair of the state. The Ama Balijatra App can be downloaded from Google Play store or from website www.amabalijatra.in from Monday.

