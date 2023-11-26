Home States Odisha

Cotton purchase starts in Odisha's Kalahandi but farmers resort to distress sale

The farmers of Rangsapali and Padampur complained that they are forced to sell their cotton to private traders at lower prices due to inadequate market support.

Published: 26th November 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers plucking cotton from an agriculture field at a village in Kalahandi | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Though cotton procurement has begun in full swing in Kalahandi district, lack of adequate market support is reportedly forcing the farmers to resort to distress sale. Sources said cotton cultivation in the district has been undertaken over 71,880 hectare. Major cotton producing areas are in Bhawanipatna block (25,400 ha) followed by Kesinga (17,000 ha) and Golamunda (15,530 ha). Other areas which produce cotton include Narla, Karlamunda, Dharamgarh, Lanjigarh and M Rampur.

The Cotton Corporation of India began cotton procurement in the district from Friday at Karlapada. However, only eight farmers reportedly turned up to sell their produce at the mandi where around 125 quintal was procured on the first day with the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 7,020. The farmers of Rangsapali and Padampur complained that they are forced to sell their cotton to private traders at lower prices due to inadequate market support.

Manchu Dalpati of Padampur and Rameswar Dharua of Rengsapali said that the nearest mandi at Utchala has not been opened yet. “So we are forced to sell our produce to private traders at Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 per quintal. The MSP set by Government of India is a distant dream for us,” they added. A similar complaint was made by farmers of Bhawanipatna and Kesinga blocks.

Secretary of Bhawanipatna RMC Rabi Shankar Bhitria said there will be maximum involvement of the Cotton Corporation of India in the mandis this year. “Most of Kalahandi cotton is transported to Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra but due to dull exports this year, the market is down. However, the situation is expected to improve in the coming days,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cotton farmers distress sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp