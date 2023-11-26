Family locked in washroom, robbed in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another incident that reflects the fast-deteriorating law and order situation in the capital city, armed miscreants locked up a software engineer, his wife and two children in their house and looted valuables and cash worth over Rs 6 lakh.

Armed with iron rods and knives, they entered the house of victim Rajesh Chand at Raghunathpur area within Nandankanan police limits by removing the iron grill of a window at around 3 am. Rajesh and his wife were sleeping with their two sons aged 11 and four years when they intruded into the house.

The family panicked on seeing over half a dozen men standing next to them in the middle of the night. The robbers roughed them up and looted the gold earrings, chain and bangles which Chand’s wife was wearing. They then tied up Chand, his wife and elder son with bed sheets.

The family’s ordeal did not end there as they were later locked up in the washroom. The miscreants looted other valuables from the complainant’s house before leaving.“A case has been registered under relevant sections including 395 (dacoity) of IPC. The accused had covered their faces. Efforts are on to identify and nab them,” said an officer of Nandankanan police station.

Such incidents are becoming a regular affair in the city. On Wednesday night, a group of miscreants stole valuables from the house of a deputy superintendent of police rank officer at Bansi Vihar within Balianta police limits. The police officer is not posted in Bhubaneswar and his parents are staying on the first floor of the house.

“The relatives of a DSP rank officer were staying on the ground floor and the theft took place when they were away. A case has been registered and probe is on,” said an officer of Balianta police station.

After recent incidents of thefts from flats in various areas of the city, similar crimes in houses has become a cause of major concern for the citizens.

