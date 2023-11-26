Home States Odisha

Huge footfall of devotees at Srimandir for Tribikram besha

During the day, a servitor reportedly sustained serious injuries after falling down on the Baisi Pahacha while carrying the Mahaprasad on his head.

Published: 26th November 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Srimandir, Shri Jagannath Temple

Shri Jagannath Temple. (File photo)

By Express News Service

PURI: Lakhs of devotees thronged the Shri Jagannath temple to have a glimpse of the Tribikram besha of the holy Trinity on the third day of Panchuka brata here on Saturday. The temple opened for the pilgrims at around 4.50 am and servitors began ‘Mangal Arati’ of the deities after completing the purification rituals. The daily rituals began with Mailum followed by Tadap Laagi, Abakas and Rosahoma. The Trinity was adorned in the Tribikram besha by 9.20 am after an offering of Gopal bhog.

Meanwhile, volunteers were seen distributing water bottles to the visitors standing in the queue and policemen escorted differently-abled and elderly devotees inside the temple. During the day, a servitor reportedly sustained serious injuries after falling down on the Baisi Pahacha while carrying the Mahaprasad on his head. The injured Musa Baral of Kanthapur village in Puri was taken to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

On the other hand, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Das told mediapersons that proposed laser scanning of the Bahar Ratnabhandar wall is scheduled to begin from November 28 after conclusion of the Kartik brata on November 27.

“The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been informed to start the work. The laser scanning machine has already arrived and is with the ASI. If necessary, laser scanning of other small temples located in the vicinity of Srimandir will also be conducted,” Das said adding, the repair works of the Natamandap will also be carried out simultaneously.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribikram besha devotees Shri Jagannath temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp