IIM Sambalpur to host Kerala students for cultural exchange

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As part of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ initiative by the Centre, IIM Sambalpur will host 50 delegates from Kerala from November 26 to December 3. The Yuva Sangam programme under the Ministry of Education aims to foster cultural exchange and youth empowerment across the nation.

It is divided into five areas including Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology), and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect) known as 5Ps. In the third phase, IIM Sambalpur as the nodal institute is hosting Kerala delegates, while NIT Calicut hosts Odisha delegates. This exchange will encourage interactions in language, cuisine, festivals and promote a firsthand experience of diverse cultures.

Earlier this year, the two phases of Yuva Sangam concluded with the participation of approximately 1200 youngsters visiting 22 states. The first phase focused on the northeastern region while second phase included 1000 youngsters from 23 states and UTs. The third phase will begin on Sunday.

Similarly, NIT Calicut will host 50 Odisha delegates at Kerala from December 2 to December 12 enabling the students to gain maximum exposure of Kerala. Odisha delegates were selected through a process considering various diverse factors with a focus on candidates from backward districts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SAMBALPUR: As part of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ initiative by the Centre, IIM Sambalpur will host 50 delegates from Kerala from November 26 to December 3. The Yuva Sangam programme under the Ministry of Education aims to foster cultural exchange and youth empowerment across the nation. It is divided into five areas including Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology), and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect) known as 5Ps. In the third phase, IIM Sambalpur as the nodal institute is hosting Kerala delegates, while NIT Calicut hosts Odisha delegates. This exchange will encourage interactions in language, cuisine, festivals and promote a firsthand experience of diverse cultures. Earlier this year, the two phases of Yuva Sangam concluded with the participation of approximately 1200 youngsters visiting 22 states. The first phase focused on the northeastern region while second phase included 1000 youngsters from 23 states and UTs. The third phase will begin on Sunday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly, NIT Calicut will host 50 Odisha delegates at Kerala from December 2 to December 12 enabling the students to gain maximum exposure of Kerala. Odisha delegates were selected through a process considering various diverse factors with a focus on candidates from backward districts. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp