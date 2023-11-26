Odisha: BJP to launch statewide protest from Dec 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the state government announced to refer the contentious issue of tribal land transfer to the Tribal Advisory Council (TAC), the BJP on Saturday announced to launch a statewide protest from December 1 to demand complete revocation of the decision.

Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi told mediapersons the move is aimed at getting approval of TAC through manipulation. “This is a conspiracy by the Naveen Patnaik government against the 24 per cent tribal population of the state. We will not allow the evil design of the government to fulfil the desire of industrial and corporate houses to grab tribal land, to succeed. The BJP will continue its fight to protect the interests of tribals the same way it did inside the Assembly,” Majhi said.

The party has decided to take the issue to tribals by launching protests in all 121 ITDA blocks from December 1.The MLA said the winter session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die in an undemocratic manner.

