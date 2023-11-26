Home States Odisha

Odisha: BJP to launch statewide protest from Dec 1

Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi told mediapersons the move is aimed at getting approval of TAC through manipulation.

Published: 26th November 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the state government announced to refer the contentious issue of tribal land transfer to the Tribal Advisory Council (TAC), the BJP on Saturday announced to launch a statewide protest from December 1 to demand complete revocation of the decision.

Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi told mediapersons the move is aimed at getting approval of TAC through manipulation. “This is a conspiracy by the Naveen Patnaik government against the 24 per cent tribal population of the state. We will not allow the evil design of the government to fulfil the desire of industrial and corporate houses to grab tribal land, to succeed. The BJP will continue its fight to protect the interests of tribals the same way it did inside the Assembly,” Majhi said.  

The party has decided to take the issue to tribals by launching protests in all 121 ITDA blocks from December 1.The MLA said the winter session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die in an undemocratic manner.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp